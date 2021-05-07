Powell played 27 minutes off the bench and recorded 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal Thursday in the 113-109 victory over the Nets.

Over Powell's last 10 games, he had started the first eight and failed to grab double-digit rebounds before moving back to a reserve role in his last two outings and collecting 10 rebounds in both instances. Powell has also contributed six blocks and six steals in his last three performances.