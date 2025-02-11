Powell (hip) will likely sit out until at least after the NBA All-Star break, with head coach Jason Kidd saying there's no update on the status of the veteran big man, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Powell hasn't played a game for the Mavericks since Jan. 17, and it appears that trend will continue, as he'll likely sit out at least two more games before the NBA All-Star break. This is unfortunate news for Dallas, as the team is dealing with several injuries in the frontcourt. Anthony Davis (adductor), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) are all on the mend.