Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Returns from knee injury
Powell (knee) will start in Friday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Powell had been nursing some knee soreness and missed an exhibition game Saturday as a result. Though he's starting Friday, he'll be expected to play a role off the bench in the regular season behind DeAndre Jordan.
