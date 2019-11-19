Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Returns to starting role
Powell is starting Monday's game against San Antonio.
Powell finished with just four points in 14 minutes Saturday against the Raptors, but he figures to see more run Monday after being named to the starting lineup. Maxi Kleber is headed for a bench role with Powell returning to the starting five.
