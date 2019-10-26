Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruled out Sunday
Powell (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The hope was that Powell would be able to return Sunday, but the initial injury report lists him as out for what would be a third straight absence. If that is, indeed, the case, expect Maxi Kleber to make another start at center.
