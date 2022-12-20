Powell (thigh) won't play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Powell will miss Monday's clash due to a bruised thigh. Christian Wood and JaVale McGee should get more looks at center as a result.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Perfect from field in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start•