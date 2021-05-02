Powell had 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Powell has started seven games in a row for the Mavericks with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, but his numbers haven't exactly turned heads -- he's scored in double digits just three times in that span and has surpassed the 15-point mark just once. He's averaging a meager 8.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.