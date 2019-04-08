Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win

Powell pitched in 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime win against the Grizzlies.

Powell rejoined the rotation following a one-game absence for rest and provided an efficient offensive performance. With that being said, five of the six reserves who saw the floor for the Mavericks earned more minutes than Powell. After averaging 14.3 points (60.3 FG, 42.9 3Pt, 80.0 FT), 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 31.5 minutes per game across 15 matchups during March, Powell will look to finish the season on a high note, and he has now reached double figures in scoring in six straight contests (dating back to March 26). Moreover, Tuesday's tilt versus an awful Suns defense represents another chance for Powell to fill up the stat sheet assuming he earns a solid share of playing time.