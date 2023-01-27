Powell ended with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 36 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 win over Phoenix.

Powell couldn't repeat the season-best outing of 22 points and nine rebounds he delivered against the Wizards on Tuesday, but he was efficient from the field and delivered on both ends of the court. He's started in 10 of Dallas' last 11 games and is averaging 8.5 points with 4.4 rebounds per game in that span.