Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 16 points in victory Monday

Powell managed 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 101-76 victory over Orlando.

Powell played well in 20 minutes off the bench Monday, scoring 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Powell has had some nice games over the past few weeks but rarely sees enough playing time to warrant any sort of standard league ownership. Barring any injuries to the starting frontcourt, Powell can be left alone in most formats.