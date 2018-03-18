Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 18 in Saturday's loss
Powell scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Nets.
Even with Nerlens Noel sitting for the second game of a back-to-back, Powell didn't see much of an increase on his usual workload. The 26-year-old has been wildly inconsistent lately, scoring in double digits only four times in the last eight games, and he remains a risky fantasy play in any format.
