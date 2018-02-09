Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 18 in Thursday's loss
Powell scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 loss to the Warriors.
The fourth-year big has gotten off to a quick start in February, averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in three games, but his additional usage is likely due to the absence of Harrison Barnes (ankle), and Powell's track record doesn't suggest he'll be able to keep that production up for long. He could be useful as a short-term add in deep fantasy leagues or as a budget-saving DFS option while Barnes remains out, but don't get too attached.
