Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss
Powell recorded 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Spurs.
Powell continues to fire away from beyond the arc despite his relative lack of success (30.4 percent). Nevertheless, he also takes enough shots from his comfort zones to maintain an impressive field goal percentage (59.1). This is the fifth time in 10 games since the All-Star break that Powell has poured in at least 20 points, and he continues to log heavy minutes on a team lacking center depth.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores nine points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Valiant effort in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality line in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excels in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Draws spot start•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...