Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss

Powell recorded 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Spurs.

Powell continues to fire away from beyond the arc despite his relative lack of success (30.4 percent). Nevertheless, he also takes enough shots from his comfort zones to maintain an impressive field goal percentage (59.1). This is the fifth time in 10 games since the All-Star break that Powell has poured in at least 20 points, and he continues to log heavy minutes on a team lacking center depth.