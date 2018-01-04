Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 21 points off bench

Powell posted 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.

While Max Kleber started at the four, he quickly gave way to Powell and only saw 16 minutes of action. This was easily Powell's best point total of the season, and he's generally been effective in the limited minutes he's been given. The Mavericks definitely have a hole to fill at the four and while Kleber seemed to be on the way to claiming the spot, they must not have complete confidence in him. While this will be an interesting scenario to monitor, Powell isn't yet worth a roster spot in any format.