Powell registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 128-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Powell was extremely efficient in his 19 minutes of action, contributing to the Mavericks' blowout win on both sides of the floor. The backup center has scored in double figures in back-to-back games, but he hasn't provided enough production to be considered in most fantasy leagues. In March, Powell has appeared in eight contests and averaged just 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.