Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores nine points in loss
Powell finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Rockets on Sunday.
His nine point outing broke his streak of eight straight double-digit scoring games, though he managed to fill out the stat sheet nicely to still return fantasy value in Sunday's loss. Over his prior eight games, Powell averaged a healthy 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's Dallas' best option in the frontcourt and will look to bounce back on Tuesday against the Spurs.
