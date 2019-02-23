Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores season-high 20 points

Powell compiled 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Powell dropped a season-high 20 points Friday, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Despite coming off the bench, Powell played more than both Salah Mejri and Maxi Kleber and needs to be looked at in certain situations as a standard league asset. He has scored in double-digits in five of his past six games but has struggled on the defensive end of the floor. His ceiling is capped but owners looking for points, boards and high-efficiency could do worse than Powell.