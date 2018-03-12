Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores team-high 20 points
Powell scored 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 loss to Houston.
Powell had one of his more efficient shooting nights en route to his team-high 20 points Sunday. The forward shot 9-of-11 for 81.8 percent from the field to clinch his third 20-plus point game of the season. Lately, Powell has not been shooting in bunches, averaging 5.5 shots in his previous four games. On Sunday, he was clearly in a rhythm that led him to leading all Dallas scorers. Powell has picked up the pace as a scorer, scoring in double figures in 11 of his last 15 games. Prior to this span, he went eight games without cracking into double figures in scoring. Altogether, Powell is at his most consistent in the past month as a scorer, averaging 13.4 points in his last 15 games since February 3.
