Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Set to opt out
Powell will decline his $10.2 million player option with the Mavericks to become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Powell is leaving a decent amount of money on the table, but the 27-year-old is expected to draw plenty of interest on the open market, and he's likely angling to secure a longer-term contract. The Stanford product has appeared in at least 77 games for the Mavs in each of the last three seasons, and he made 22 starts while averaging 21.6 minutes per game during the 2018-19 campaign. Powell posted a career-best 10.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 combined steals/blocks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality showing in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Off injury report•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excellent numbers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...