Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Set to opt out

Powell will decline his $10.2 million player option with the Mavericks to become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Powell is leaving a decent amount of money on the table, but the 27-year-old is expected to draw plenty of interest on the open market, and he's likely angling to secure a longer-term contract. The Stanford product has appeared in at least 77 games for the Mavs in each of the last three seasons, and he made 22 starts while averaging 21.6 minutes per game during the 2018-19 campaign. Powell posted a career-best 10.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 combined steals/blocks.

