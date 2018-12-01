Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Shows up with 17 off the bench

Powell tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes in Friday's 114-103 loss to the Lakers.

Powell's stat line was impressive when you consider his 17 minutes of court time. Not only did he grab seven boards, but he also committed five fouls in record time. Powell's day-to-day numbers are a little too volatile to be an effective fantasy asset, but he should have some value in deep leagues with 14 or more teams.