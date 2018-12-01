Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Shows up with 17 off the bench
Powell tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes in Friday's 114-103 loss to the Lakers.
Powell's stat line was impressive when you consider his 17 minutes of court time. Not only did he grab seven boards, but he also committed five fouls in record time. Powell's day-to-day numbers are a little too volatile to be an effective fantasy asset, but he should have some value in deep leagues with 14 or more teams.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.