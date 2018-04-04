Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Sidelined Wednesday
Powell will sit out Wednesday's game against the Magic due to left knee bursitis.
With little on the line for the Mavericks at this stage in the season, Powell will be held out for precautionary purposes on the second half of the back-to-back due to the knee issue, which he has been battling for more than a week. it's expected that Powell will be good to go Friday against the Pistons, but most of the minutes at center Wednesday will likely fall to Salah Mejri (knee), Maxi Kleber and Johnathan Motley, the Mavericks are down two of their other primary options at the position in Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (suspension).
