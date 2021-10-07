Powell (not injury related) will play in Friday's preseason game against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell was held out of Wednesday's contest against the Jazz for rest purposes but will make his preseason debut Friday. Powell is expected to serve as the Mavericks' starting center to begin the regular season.
