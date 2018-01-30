Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Snags 10 boards in Monday's loss

Powell provided four points (2-2 FG), 10 rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.

Powell reached double figures in rebounds for the fourth time this season while receiving 20-plus minutes for the eighth time through 13 games in January. This is the first month in which Powell is averaging 20 minutes or more per game, and the free-falling Mavericks seem likely to continue feeding the 26-year-old forward ample playing time going forward.