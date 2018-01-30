Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Snags 10 boards in Monday's loss
Powell provided four points (2-2 FG), 10 rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.
Powell reached double figures in rebounds for the fourth time this season while receiving 20-plus minutes for the eighth time through 13 games in January. This is the first month in which Powell is averaging 20 minutes or more per game, and the free-falling Mavericks seem likely to continue feeding the 26-year-old forward ample playing time going forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 27 minutes off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 21 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Highly efficient performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Nice all-around effort in Thursday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Thursday vs. Hawks•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...