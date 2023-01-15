Powell is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Powell will get the nod over Christian Wood, who will miss Saturday's game due to a sprained right ankle. Powell is averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game in 26 starts this season.
