Powell is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Powell returns to the starting lineup after a four-game stretch as a bench alternative. The big man has started 23 times in the current campaign and is averaging 5.7 points with 3.2 rebounds across 17.7 minutes per tilt.
