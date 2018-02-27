Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting at center Monday

Powell will pick up the start at center for Monday's game against the Pacers, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks have gone small over the last three games, but will pivot to a bigger lineup Monday that features Powell alongside Dirk Nowitzki in the frontcourt. In the corresponding move, J.J. Barea will head back to a bench role and could see a few less minutes. Powell has played very well of late, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.8 minutes over the last six games.