Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting at center Sunday

Powell will start at center in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Powell is coming off a great performance Saturday against the Lakers, scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Now, with Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) being held out of Sunday's game, Powell will get the start at center and look to carry the momentum from Saturday's performance into Houston.