Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday

Powell will draw the start at power forward for Friday's contest against the Raptors. Dorian Finney-Smith will shift to shooting guard and Yogi Ferrell will head to the pine.

It appears coach Rick Carlisle is looking to experiment a bit with his starting five now that Finney-Smith is back. That resulted in Powell coming off the bench Tuesday, but now starting again Friday.

