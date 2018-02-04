Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting second straight
Powell will start Saturday against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of KXTV Sacramento reports.
Powell gets a second consecutive start in place of Maxi Kleber. He had seven points, seven rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes as a starter Wednesday against the Suns.
