Powell will start Sunday's game against the Bulls.

With Marvin Bagley (shoulder) and Daniel Gafford (rest) out, Powell will get the starting nod in Sunday's season finale. As a starter this season (11 games), the veteran big man has averaged 5.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes per tilt.