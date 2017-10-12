Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Thursday vs. Hawks
Powell will draw the start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Much of the team's frontcourt is being rested, so Powell draws the start at power forward. Last season, he posted 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per contest and should see a similar workload during the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.
