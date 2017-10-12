Play

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Thursday vs. Hawks

Powell will draw the start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Much of the team's frontcourt is being rested, so Powell draws the start at power forward. Last season, he posted 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per contest and should see a similar workload during the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball