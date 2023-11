Powell will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

A previous report indicated that Maxi Kleber would enter the starting lineup in place of Dereck Lively (illness), it will in fact be Powell starting at the five. In six games, Powell has averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals/blocks over 16.0 minutes.