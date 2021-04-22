Powell will start Wednesday's game versus Detroit.
The 29-year-old will make his ninth start of the season Wednesday as Maxi Kleber moves to a bench role. Powell has averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.3 minutes as a starter this season.
