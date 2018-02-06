Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starts again Monday
Powell put up eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Clippers.
Powell started again Monday and looks to have usurped Maxi Kleber as the starting power forward, at least for the time being. Powell has flashed his upside across the last two seasons but is yet to establish himself as a player worthy of a roster spot in standard leagues. Should he continue to start he is worth keeping an eye on as the Mavericks look to develop their young squad.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Puts up 17 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting second straight•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Snags 10 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 27 minutes off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 21 points off bench•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...