Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starts again Monday

Powell put up eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Clippers.

Powell started again Monday and looks to have usurped Maxi Kleber as the starting power forward, at least for the time being. Powell has flashed his upside across the last two seasons but is yet to establish himself as a player worthy of a roster spot in standard leagues. Should he continue to start he is worth keeping an eye on as the Mavericks look to develop their young squad.