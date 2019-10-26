Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Status for Sunday in doubt
Powell's (hamstring) status for Sunday's game against Portland is unknown, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Powell has already missed the first two games of the regular season, and he may be forced to miss even more time while recovering from a hamstring injury. His status should become more clear closer to Sunday's clash.
