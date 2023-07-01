The Mavericks signed Powell to a three-year, $12 million contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Powell has played for Dallas for the last nine years after being traded from Boston in his rookie year. The 31-year-old big man started in 64 of his 72 appearances in 2022-23 and averaged 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.2 minutes.