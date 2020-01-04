Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Strong defensive streak continues

Powell posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two blocks, one steal, one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over the Nets.

While Powell's three-point shot remains a work in progress, hitting just 20.8 percent of his 1.5 attempts per game since the start of December, he's been putting in work defensively. He's recorded at least one block and one steal across each of the past six games, helping to boost what otherwise be some lackluster performances across the past three outings especially. Since the 2017-18 season, Powell has 45 such games across 187 appearances.