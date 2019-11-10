Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Strong showing in victory

Powell amassed 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 victory over the Grizzlies.

Powell had his best game of the season Saturday, filling the boxscore in the comfortable victory. He was moved to the bench for this game with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) on the sidelines. This would appear to have been a situational move and he is likely to move back into the starting lineup for Monday's game again the Celtics. Powell has taken a few games to get things going but given his role, should be rostered in all 12-team formats.