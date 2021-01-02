Powell recorded two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes in the 93-83 win over Miami on Friday.

Powell had his second worst performance of the season in the win Friday. The center a season-low in attempts and could only convert from the line. He did manage to grab eight in the paint however and added an assist. Powell will continue to be a focal point, until Kristaps Porzingis returns to the team.