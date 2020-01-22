Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Suffers leg injury Tuesday

Powell suffered a non-contact lower right leg injury during Tuesday's game against the Clippers and was "in agony" before being helped to the locker room, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Given Powell's reaction and it being necessary to help him off the court, it would be very surprising if he managed to return to Tuesday's game. It's possible he'll be out an extended period, but we may not learn the full extent of his injury until after the game or possibly several days.