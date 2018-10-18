Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Tallies team-high scoring total off bench

Powell (knee) turned in 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

Powell was a game-time decision due to a knee injury, but he ended up pacing the Mavericks in scoring on the night. The fifth-year big man offers quality depth at center behind DeAndre Jordan, and he's also capable of filling in at power forward as necessary. Powell figures to play an important second-unit role in the coming season while serving as an option in deep formats for those in need of end-of-roster scoring and rebounding production.