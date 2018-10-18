Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Tallies team-high scoring total off bench
Powell (knee) turned in 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.
Powell was a game-time decision due to a knee injury, but he ended up pacing the Mavericks in scoring on the night. The fifth-year big man offers quality depth at center behind DeAndre Jordan, and he's also capable of filling in at power forward as necessary. Powell figures to play an important second-unit role in the coming season while serving as an option in deep formats for those in need of end-of-roster scoring and rebounding production.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Returns from knee injury•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will not play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Best season of four year career•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Totals 13 points in loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...