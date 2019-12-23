Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Teases double-double Sunday
Powell amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Raptors.
Powell had a strong performance Sunday, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. His production has been wildly inconsistent this season despite being the starting center. This was one of his better efforts and the first time he has scored in double-digits since early December. He is just the 178th ranked player thus far and so we would need to see far more consistency before adding him in 12-team leagues.
