Mavericks' Dwight Powell: To miss first two games
Powell (hamstring) will miss the first two games of the regular season Wednesday against Washington and Friday in New Orleans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell is still on the mend from a left hamstring strain, and he won't be ready to take the court at least until Sunday against Portland. Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic will see extended minutes at center until Powell is cleared to return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Participates in practice Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable for opener•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out first two preseason games•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely starter next to Porzingis•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Expected to sign extension•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.