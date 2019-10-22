Mavericks' Dwight Powell: To miss first two games

Powell (hamstring) will miss the first two games of the regular season Wednesday against Washington and Friday in New Orleans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell is still on the mend from a left hamstring strain, and he won't be ready to take the court at least until Sunday against Portland. Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic will see extended minutes at center until Powell is cleared to return.

