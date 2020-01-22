Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Torn Achilles expected
Powell is expected to have suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
While this isn't an official diagnosis, it would be surprising if a report emerged saying something different. Assuming the Achilles is torn, Powell will miss the remainder of the season, and it's possible he'll miss early parts of the 2020-21 campaign. Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic could see extra minutes as a result.
