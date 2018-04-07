Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Totals 13 points in loss

Powell tallied 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Dallas' 113-106 overtime loss at Detroit on Friday.

Powell's eight three-point shots Friday were the most he has attempted this year although he only converted 20 percent of them. It was also the former Stanford's product best scoring output in over three weeks, as he dropped 18 points at Brooklyn back on Mar. 17. So far, Powell is averaging 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in his fourth NBA season.