Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Undergoes surgery
Powell underwent season-ending surgery Monday to repair his ruptured right Achilles' tendon.
The Mavericks have provided no timeline for Powell's return to the court, but given the debilitating nature of Achilles' injuries -- particularly for big men -- the 28-year-old is far from a lock to be fully cleared once training camp opens in late September. Since Powell went down with the injury, Kristaps Porzingis has been featured at center more regularly, while Seth Curry, Delon Wright and Justin Jackson have benefited from slight bumps in playing time. Dallas also swung a deal over the weekend to acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors, and though he didn't play in Monday's win over the Thunder, he could eventually be tasked with filling some of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruptured Achilles confirmed•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Headed for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Torn Achilles expected•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out with Achilles injury•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Suffers leg injury Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: One board shy of double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...