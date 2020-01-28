Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Undergoes surgery

Powell underwent season-ending surgery Monday to repair his ruptured right Achilles' tendon.

The Mavericks have provided no timeline for Powell's return to the court, but given the debilitating nature of Achilles' injuries -- particularly for big men -- the 28-year-old is far from a lock to be fully cleared once training camp opens in late September. Since Powell went down with the injury, Kristaps Porzingis has been featured at center more regularly, while Seth Curry, Delon Wright and Justin Jackson have benefited from slight bumps in playing time. Dallas also swung a deal over the weekend to acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors, and though he didn't play in Monday's win over the Thunder, he could eventually be tasked with filling some of the minutes at center.