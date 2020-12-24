Powell played just 18 minutes, posting two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Suns.

This was Powell's first game since January of last season when he tore his Achilles. There's a good chance he sees more time as the season goes on, but coach Rick Carlisle seemed plenty comfortable with using other frontcourt options like Maxi Kleber (27 minutes), James Johnson (14 minutes) and Willie Cauley-Stein (six minutes).