Powell (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Powell hasn't played since Jan. 17 due to a right hip strain, and it appears he will miss a 15th straight game due to the injury. The 2014 second-round pick has been ramping up in practice, but he still has additional hurdles to overcome before being given the green light to return.

