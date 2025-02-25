Powell (hip) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Powell has been hampered by a right hip strain that has kept him out of action since Jan. 17, and it appears he won't be playing Tuesday. He's been increasing his participation in practice, but there isn't a clear timeline for his return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out Sunday, as expected•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Officially ruled out•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Improving, but likely out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Lacks clear return timeline•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Remains out for Monday•