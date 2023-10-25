Powell (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Spurs, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Powell was initially deemed questionable for Wednesday's matchup, and he's trending in the right direction in the hours leading up to tipoff. If he's available, he should be one of the primary backups at center behind Dereck Lively.
